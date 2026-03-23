A district government in Incheon said Monday it has decided to shut down a residential care center for the disabled after its chief was accused of having sexually abused 19 women in his care.

The Ganghwa-gun office announced the administrative decision in the wake of the scandal, adding that the actual closing of the facility, known as Saekdongwon, will be postponed until the remaining 15 male residents are relocated or leave care. The Incheon Metropolitan Government is now handling the process, with measures to take effect in May.

South Korean police officials believe that Saekdongwon's former chief, surnamed Kim, committed sexual and physical assaults against female victims multiple times. He is currently in custody, with the first public hearing in his criminal trial to be held April 10.

Kim was removed from his post on March 5.

The allegations came to light via 2025 research done by a local university team, commissioned by Ganghwa-gun.

Despite obstacles in communication, the research team was able to interview victims about the alleged abuse. It was indicated that some of the victims were psychologically dependent on Kim, calling him "dad" while being subject to abuse.

Police conducted a search and seizure of Saekdongwon last year, separating the 17 female patients that had still been living at the facility.