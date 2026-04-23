Britain and France have agreed a new three-year deal to stop undocumented migrants making the risky journey across the English Channel, according to a French interior ministry roadmap seen by Agence France-Presse Wednesday.

Under the deal, France pledged to increase law enforcement on the coast by more than half to fight irregular migration to Britain -- reaching 1,400 officers by 2029.

Britain will meanwhile provide up to 766 million euros ($897 million) in funding -- though nearly a quarter of that will have strings attached and be paid only if the French measures work.

The cross-Channel neighbors have been wrangling for months over the renewal of the Sandhurst treaty, which sets out the UK's financial contribution to French efforts to stop migrants attempting the perilous sea crossing to Britain.

The UK has long accused France of doing too little to prevent would-be asylum seekers --- a hot-button issue in British politics -- from setting off from French shores, with smugglers and migrants taking ever-greater risks to avoid detection.

As a result, London insisted it would only renew the Sandhurst treaty -- first signed in 2018, extended in 2023 and set to expire this year -- if it could impose conditions on how British taxpayers' money is used by the French government.

According to the French ministry roadmap, if the new measures do not deliver "sufficient results, based on a joint annual assessment, the funding will be redirected to new actions."

Even if the conditional portion is not paid, however, the UK's core contribution of 580 million euros still represents a 40-million-euro hike on what it paid under the last treaty.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez and his UK counterpart Shabana Mahmood are set to lay out further details of the plan this week while on a visit to a building site of an accommodation centre for people set to be deported from France at Loon-Plage, near Dunkirk.

The deal's renewal comes at a crunch time for UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who faces political pressure from the right to curb immigration.

On top of that, the centre-left leader is engulfed in an unrelenting scandal over the appointment of Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the US despite his friendship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Many believe Starmer's political survival relies on his Labour party defying predictions of a chastening set of defeats in May's local elections, caught between a surging Green party to the left and hard-right anti-immigrant firebrand Nigel Farage's Reform UK.

Besides the step-up in law enforcement on the beaches, France is looking to deploy drones, helicopters and digital resources to "better prevent attempted crossings" and reduce the number of departures, particularly of "taxi boats," the roadmap said.

"A large share of the resources planned under this partnership will be concentrated from the start of the summer and throughout the summer period," traditionally the peak period for small boat crossings, the document says.

By the terms of the international law of the sea, once a boat has set off from shore, the authorities can only intervene to save people from drowning.

According to official figures from the British authorities, 41,472 people reached the UK irregularly in small boats in 2025, the second-highest figure since large-scale crossings were first detected in 2018.

At least 29 migrants died at sea in the Channel in 2025, according to an AFP tally based on official French and British sources.

The French side has pointed to the fact that since the beginning of 2026, arrivals to the United Kingdom have halved compared with the same period last year. Around 480 smugglers have also been arrested in 2025, according to the French Interior Ministry. (AFP)