2PM will sing at member Ok Taecyeon's wedding, scheduled for Friday in Seoul, according to a local media report Thursday.

The groupmates will not only offer their best wishes to him after almost two decades of being a team, but will also fulfill the wish Ok expressed in 2013 when he said he wanted the 2PM members to sing at his wedding.

Ok will be the second member of the six-piece group to marry, following Hwang Chansung.

Meanwhile, the group will have stand-alone shows at Tokyo Dome on May 9-10. The concerts mark the 15th anniversary of the group's Japanese debut, and will be its first full-group gig in the country in over 2 1/2 years. The last time the six performed together at the dome was in 2016.