Indecent exposure has long been a nuisance but some recent cases have also involved illegal filming

Public fatigue is mounting over the resurgence of flashing, with some cases evolving from simple acts of indecent exposure to include illegal filming.

The Seoul Northern District Court on Wednesday sentenced a man in his 20s to 10 months in prison for exposing himself to multiple women and capturing their shocked reactions on camera.

The defendant traveled to universities across the country, where he committed offenses on 19 occasions between November 2022 and April last year.

In one case, the man, wearing a coat with nothing underneath, set up his mobile phone facing the entrance of a men’s restroom at a university in Asan and stepped out as female students passed by in the hallway to expose himself. The phone filmed both his naked back and the students’ startled reactions.

“The defendant’s actions show signs of abnormal sexual behavior. There were multiple victims who suffered serious shock. The footage he possessed also cannot be considered a minor factor, as it was secretly filmed,” the court said.

Flashers, colloquially referred to as “Burberry men” because of their association with trench coats, have long been a public nuisance in Korea.

The crime has long persisted, mainly targeting women and children, but a recent spate of cases has led to increasing anxiety, especially among parents.

Another man in his 20s was apprehended by police Monday for allegedly exposing himself to young girls near elementary schools and parks in Seoul’s Jungnang-gu on multiple occasions since last year.

Last week in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, a man in his 50s was arrested at the scene for approaching women in parks and on the street, exposing himself and masturbating. A similar incident was reported last month in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province.

Some experts say flashers are more motivated by victims’ reactions than by sexual desire.

“They use others’ fear to make up for their frustration in relationships or low self-esteem,” said Jeon Woo-young, a psychology professor at Chungnam National University.

“Although flashing is sometimes treated humorously in entertainment shows, it can become more serious than expected. As offenders seek stronger stimulation, they often become more extreme over time."

Calls are growing to toughen penalties for public lewdness, as incidents involving flashers have continued for years.

Public lewdness cases averaged around 2,600 per year from 2018 to 2022, according to data from the Korean National Police Agency.

Under existing legislation, those convicted of public lewdness face up to one year in prison or a fine of up to 5 million won ($3,380).