Police are investigating a man in his 20s on suspicion of sexually assaulting a Hungarian tourist he met online and filming the act without consent.

Incheon Yeonsu Police Station said Wednesday that they had launched the investigation after receiving an emergency report from the woman, who alleged that the man had sexually assaulted her and filmed the incident.

The alleged assault took place Monday at a residential-style lodging facility in Incheon.

Police detained the man at the scene and confirmed evidence of illegal filming, according to officials.

The suspect met the victim through an online chat application. He denies the sexual assault allegation.

Police said the man was released after initial questioning.

“We plan to summon the suspect soon to look into the details of the case,” a police official said. “As the two sides’ accounts differ regarding the sexual assault allegation, further investigation will be necessary.”