Hyundai Motor Group will host HMG Tech Talent Forum at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in Silicon Valley from Sept. 17 to 18, as it seeks to recruit overseas professionals in future technologies, the company announced Monday.

Participating affiliates include Hyundai Motor, Kia, Hyundai America Technical Center Inc., Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, Boston Dynamics, Motional and 42dot.

Key executives, including Hyundai Motor CEO Jose Munoz, Advanced Vehicle Platform President Park Min-woo, R&D head Manfred Harrer and Chief Human Resources Officer Kim Hae-in, will deliver keynote speeches.

The forum will feature technology showcases and networking sessions with engineers and researchers, offering insight into the group’s R&D direction and future mobility strategy. Registration is open through June 30 via the official website.

Alongside the event, the group will run an integrated hiring program, “HMG Global Tech Talent Recruitment,” with applications accepted until May 22. The program targets talent in artificial intelligence, robotics, autonomous driving, smart manufacturing, software and IT, batteries, and hydrogen and energy.

Applicants must be STEM graduates or expected graduates from overseas universities, with hiring focused on technical capability rather than prior work experience.

The recruitment process will begin with document screening in mid-June, followed by two rounds of interviews in late July and September. Final interviews will take place during the forum, with schedules varying by affiliate.

“Hyundai Motor is focusing on securing global talent to lead future technologies, and the forum will serve as a key platform to identify talent and strengthen technical collaboration,” Kim said.

Park added that competition in future mobility “is no longer defined solely by technological development, but by how researchers connect and collaborate,” underscoring the need for a shared vision.