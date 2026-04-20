Woowa Brothers, the operator of food delivery app Baemin, said Monday its daily average pick-up orders jumped more than elevenfold after launching a support program for small cafes in collaboration with BTS.

The company partnered with 100 small cafes in Jongno-gu and Jung-gu in Seoul to roll out a limited-edition drink, “The City Arirang Red Ade.”

From April 6 to 19, Baemin supplied beverage recipes and key ingredients — including omija syrup for about 20,000 drinks — along with 20,000 ice cups and lids, helping cafes cope with a recent shortage of packaging materials.

It also provided promotional support through branded cup holders, straw picks, posters and menu boards, discount coupons, and in-app banner exposure to boost visibility.

The campaign delivered strong results. Daily average pick-up orders at participating cafes surged by about 1,000 percent, while average daily pick-up sales rose 430 percent.

Cafe owners also reported positive feedback. The manager of Seochon Dabang said the support eased the burden of developing new menu items, noting ingredient costs often make experimentation difficult for small businesses.

The owner of Ongoing said the program allowed staff to focus on operations, adding that the campaign drew tourists who visited to take photos with promotional materials, driving additional foot traffic.

“Going forward, we will expand these win-win initiatives and continue to create growth opportunities for small business owners,” said Kim Joong-hyun, head of sustainability management at Woowa Brothers.