Baemin, Korea’s leading food delivery platform, said Friday it will launch a special support program for small cafes in central Seoul in connection with “BTS The City Arirang Seoul,” a citywide event celebrating BTS' comeback.

“BTS The City Arirang Seoul” will take place across Seoul from Friday through April 19, featuring a variety of programs including exhibitions, shopping and food events, as well as media facades, drone shows and music light shows integrated into the city's landscape.

Baemin said its project aims to help neighborhood businesses benefit from the expected influx of domestic and international tourists visiting Seoul during the event, connecting the global BTS fandom with small merchants.

The support program will run from April 6 to 19 and target small cafes on the Baemin app located mainly in the Seochon and Bukchon areas of the Jongno and Jung districts.

Under the initiative, Baemin will provide recipes for special limited-edition drinks inspired by the BTS-themed event, along with the ingredients and supplies needed to make them free of charge. The company will also offer preparation guidelines tailored for small cafe operations.

Participating stores will receive promotional materials such as drink sleeves and official posters to decorate their shops and create a festive experience for visiting fans.

During the event period, Baemin will also offer pickup discount promotions on its app, distributing coupons that can be used at participating cafes to encourage in-store visits and orders.

“We will continue to pursue differentiated win-win initiatives that allow us to grow together with small business owners,” said Kim Joong-hyun, head of sustainability management at Woowa Brothers, the operator of Baemin.