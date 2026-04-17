Stray Kids earned gold certification from the French National Phonographic Industry Association with their 2024 hit “Chk Chk Boom,” JYP Entertainment said Friday.

The French organization recognized the single for generating more than 15 million streams in the country. It is the first time the group has gone gold in France with a single, although it has four albums that went gold by selling 50,000 units: third LP “5-Star,” eighth EP “Rock-Star,” ninth EP “Ate,” and mixtape “Hop.”

“Chk Chk Boom” is the lead track from the group’s ninth EP “Ate.” It entered Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 49 and peaked at No. 30 on the UK’s Official Singles Chart.

Separately, Stray Kids has been nominated for best male K-pop artist at the 2026 American Music Awards.