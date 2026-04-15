Miyeon of I-dle is set to take the stage at a major music festival in Japan.

The singer will perform at Pia Arena MM in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, Saturday, as part of the JJ50th Anniversary Fest 2026, also known as the JJ Festival.

The event marks the 50th anniversary of Japanese fashion magazine JJ and is expected to bring together a diverse lineup of artists.

Miyeon is set to deliver a powerful live performance as she continues to expand her solo career following the release of her second EP “My, Lover” in 2025.

She previously drew attention in Japan by performing at the Mynavi Tokyo Girls Collection 2026 Spring/Summer fashion festival in March, where she unveiled performances of “Say My Name” and “Don’t Ever Say Goodbye,” a collaboration with Japanese producer Naoki Wada.

Last year, I-dle released its Japanese EP “I-dle” and held its first arena tour, “2025 I-dle First Japan Tour.”

Several of the group’s songs have also been featured in Japanese animation, including “Invincible,” selected as the opening theme for “Beyblade X Season 3,” and “Hide and Seek.”

The group is set to return to Yokohama in June for its “2026 I-dle World Tour [Syncopation] in Yokohama,” scheduled for June 20 and 21.