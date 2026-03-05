I-dle surprised fans with plans for a tour in North America. The five members broke the news on NBC’s “Today Show,” which aired Wednesday.

The group's agency Cube Entertainment uploaded a poster for the tour on the following day listing 10 cities across the region, the largest yet for the group. The quintet will kick it off with its first stand-alone gig in Canada on Aug. 2 before hopping around eight cities in the US and Mexico City.

The 10-city trip expands I-dle’s ongoing “Syncopation” tour, which began in Seoul in February. The group is set to go live in Taipei, Taiwan, on Saturday and plans to visit four more cities in Asia and two in Australia.

On March 11, Soyeon’s collaboration with American rapper Odetari, “Dont Die 3/11/26,” will be released.