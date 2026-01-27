Girl group I-dle is dropping the single “Mono (feat. skaiwater)” on Tuesday, and the five members shared their thoughts on the song through agency Cube Entertainment ahead of its release.

I-dle teamed up with the British rapper for the digital single, making "Mono" its first track to feature a collaborator. Soyeon found his unbiased style, be it lyrics or fashion, a great fit with the group.

“It is minimal but at the same time conveys our color,” explains Soyeon, adding that the lyrics are charming as well.

As the song itself is unembellished, they leaned more heavily on vocals and visuals.

“I remember recording over and over until I could find the right sound,” said Minnie.

After promoting the single, the group is set to launch its “Syncopation” tour. The group says it has put a lot into preparations for the tour, rearranging all songs and preparing new stages, added Soyeon.