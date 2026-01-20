Girl group I-dle will bring out single “Mono” on Jan. 27, agency Cube Entertainment announced Tuesday.

The news came in the form of a teaser video, “Play the Whole World in Mono,” which, befitting the title, was shot in black and white, with minimalist beats. The upcoming single will feature British rapper Skaiwater.

The upcoming single is likely to be a prerelease from its next album although neither the release date nor the format are confirmed. The group’s last set was eighth EP “We Are,” its fourth consecutive million-selling album, from May last year.

Next month, the five members will launch their fourth international tour “Syncopation.” The tour will begin in Seoul on Feb. 21 and take them to five more cities in Asia and two in Australia.