Illit revealed its rebellious side in the concept visualizers for its fourth EP “Mamihlapinatapai,” released through agency Belift Lab on Wednesday.

In the teaser, titled “Free Rider,” the five members narrate: “Rather than worrying with my eyes open, I’ll just savor the moment with my eyes closed. Today, I’m in ‘free rider’ mode.”

The new batch of photographs and trailer video will be followed by a medley of highlights from the mini album in the lead up to its April 30 release.

Separately, the quintet earned a nomination from the 2026 American Music Awards on Tuesday, competing against Blackpink, aespa, Twice and Le Sserafim for Best Female K-Pop Artist trophy.