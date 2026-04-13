Former first lady Kim Keon Hee said Monday she had been unaware of former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s plan to declare martial law, marking her first public comment on whether she had prior knowledge of the move.

Kim appeared as a witness in the trial of former Justice Minister Park Seong-jae, who is accused of playing a key role in Yoon’s alleged insurrection.

Asked by the presiding judge whether Yoon had informed her of his intention, Kim said he had not. When asked if he had mentioned anything about martial law before or immediately after the declaration, she replied, “Nothing at all.”

A special counsel team also said in its final findings that there was no indication Kim had been involved in the alleged plot. According to the report, she reacted angrily after the declaration, telling Yoon, “You ruined everything because of this.”

During Monday’s hearing, special counsel prosecutors asked Kim whether she had exchanged Telegram messages with Park, but she invoked her right to refuse to testify.

When asked whether she had been involved in senior prosecution appointments, Kim said she did not remember and denied playing any role in Park’s appointment.

Park is accused of participating in an insurrection following Yoon’s declaration of martial law on Dec. 3, 2024. Prosecutors allege he convened senior Justice Ministry officials, reviewed the deployment of prosecutors to a joint investigation headquarters, assessed correctional facility capacity and instructed an official overseeing departure bans to report to work.

He is also accused of receiving a Telegram message from Kim in May 2024 asking him to look into an investigation into allegations surrounding her acceptance of a Dior handbag, and of instructing a ministry official to report back on the matter.