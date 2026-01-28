The Seoul Central District Court on Wednesday sentenced former first lady Kim Keon Hee to a year and eight months in prison and a forfeiture order of 12.8 million won ($9,000), finding her guilty of receiving bribes from the Unification Church.

The court acquitted Kim of her other charges, including her alleged participation in the Deutsch Motors stock price manipulation scheme and illegal obtaining of public opinion polling data from a close aide.

"As first lady, the defendant was an influential figure who represented the country along with the president. The office requires befitting behavior and a heightened sense of integrity," the court said. "The defendant may fall short of leading by example, but should never have become a warning example.”

Special Counsel Min Joong-ki had recommended a sentence of 15 years in prison and a 2 billion won fine.

“The defendant stood above Korean law,” Min said in his final statement in December. “Although the Deutsch Motors stock manipulation scheme took place more than a decade ago, all other accomplices were brought to trial, with the defendant being the sole exception. By exploiting her position, the defendant undermined the integrity of Korea’s legal system.”

The special counsel added that it had requested a heavy sentence after determining that Kim had delayed and evaded court proceedings by leveraging her status as first lady.

Her conviction follows a separate ruling on Jan. 16 in which a Seoul court sentenced former President Yoon to five years in prison over charges related to the 2024 martial law attempt, making the pair the first former presidential couple in Korean history to receive prison sentences in the same period.

The court denied Kim’s involvement in a series of stock manipulation cases that occurred between 2009 and 2012.

In 2024, Deutsch Motors Chairman Kwon Oh-soo and eight others were sentenced to prison terms for mobilizing more than 150 stock trading accounts under the names of 91 individuals. The defendants were found guilty of artificially inflating the company’s share price by nearly 400 percent through 101 instances of collusive trading and 3,083 market transactions.

The special counsel had accused Kim of being an accomplice to Kwon, arguing that accounts under the name of Kim’s mother were used in the manipulation scheme, while Kim herself held stocks and an executive title at Deutsch Motors during the period in question.

The court acknowledged that Kim probably knew that her funds were being used in the market manipulation, but said there was little evidence to suggest that she was an active accomplice.

The special counsel had also claimed that Kim received 58 counts of public opinion polling from pollster Myung Tae-kyun, leading up to the 2022 Presidential Elections, in return for Kim Young-sun's nomination for candidacy in the subsequent general elections.

However, the court said it was difficult to say Myung had polled public opinion with the intent of exclusively providing it to the former first lady, and that there was little evidence to prove that Rep. Kim Young-sun's eventual nomination was related to Myung's actions.

Meanwhile, the court found Kim guilty of receiving bribes from a Unification Church official, including Chanel bags and a diamond necklace. The court upheld the special counsel claim that the gifts were provided with the expectation that Kim would relay the church’s policy interests to then-presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol.

However, the court said it had taken into account that the Unification Church had approached Kim, and that the former first lady had not directly asked for bribes.