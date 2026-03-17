Former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife, former first lady Kim Keon Hee, will appear in the same court Tuesday for separate trials, the second such instance as they face multiple criminal cases.

Yoon is scheduled to appear at the Seoul Central District Court for his trial on charges of receiving free opinion polls from Myung Tae-kyun, a self-proclaimed power broker, ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

He is accused of colluding with his wife to accept the polls in exchange for supporting former Rep. Kim Young-sun's nomination as a People Power Party candidate in the parliamentary by-elections later that year, following his presidential victory.

In an earlier trial, the court acquitted Kim of the identical charge, ruling that the polls could not be recognized as economically benefiting the couple.

Meanwhile, Kim is set to appear at the same court for her trial on charges of accepting various gifts in return for her influence in public office appointments.

Kim is accused of receiving jewelry worth over 100 million won ($67,000), including a Van Cleef & Arpels necklace, from a construction company chairman in exchange for his son's appointment in public office, among other gifts from different people.

Correctional officials are expected to arrange the couple's appearance so that they do not cross paths at the court. They did not meet each other when they shared the same court date in November for separate trials.

Yoon and his wife have been held at separate detention centers as they stand trial on multiple criminal charges, including those stemming from the former president's bid to impose martial law in late 2024. (Yonhap)