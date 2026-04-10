Samyang Foods said Friday its Buldak spicy noodle brand will again partner with the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, expanding its global marketing push.

As the first Korean brand to collaborate with Coachella for two consecutive years, Buldak will participate as an official ramyeon and hot sauce partner, offering exclusive menu items developed with global food vendors for the festival that runs Friday through April 19.

The brand aims to highlight the versatility of its signature Buldak sauce beyond instant noodles, positioning it as a multi-use condiment across a range of foods.

This year’s partnership features the “Buldak Crawl,” an event encouraging festivalgoers to visit multiple booths across the venue to sample Buldak-themed dishes. Participants can share their experience on social media using the hashtag #BuldakCrawlsweepstakes to enter prize draws.

In collaboration with Prince St. Pizza, the brand will introduce a signature slice with Buldak drizzle, alongside menu items such as Buldak tenders and honey butter fries with Rokstar Chicken. Other offerings include the Buldak Hotzilla Dog and Sumo Tots, a Buldak quesadilla with Birrieria San Marcos, and a sweet-and-spicy Buldak banana funnel cake.

“Coachella is a global platform that brings together music, fashion and food,” a Samyang Foods official said. “We aim to deliver a new culinary experience through our signature spicy flavor and strengthen our presence as a global brand.”