Samyang Foods said Thursday it will open a Buldak-themed pop-up store, “House of Burn,” at its headquarters in Myeong-dong from March 20 to 24, targeting foreign tourists visiting Seoul.

Under the slogan “Make Life Spicy!,” the space will offer an immersive brand experience centered on the company’s flagship Buldak lineup.

Visitors will be able to sample popular products including Buldak ramen, Carbo Buldak and MEP Taeng. The venue will also feature lounge and powder room facilities, along with photo zones and interactive events linked to online platforms.

Participants can receive prizes such as Buldak gift packs and sauces.

To expand the campaign, Samyang will run promotions across major tourist areas including Gwanghwamun, Hongdae, Seongsu-dong and Yeouido.

Customers purchasing Samyang products at around 60 convenience stores and selected duty-free shops in these areas will receive limited-edition tarpaulin bags. Additional promotions include complimentary Buldak sauce at convenience stores and a 10 percent discount on multipack instant noodles at Emart stores in Seoul.

A Samyang Foods official said the company decided to open part of its headquarters to the public for the first time to engage with global fans.

“We hope visitors can experience the spicy fun and cultural value of the Buldak brand in the heart of Seoul,” the official said.