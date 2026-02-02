Samyang Round Square said Monday that Vice Chair Kim Jung-soo hosted a Housewarming Day event at the group’s new headquarters in Myeong-dong, central Seoul, to present its future vision and mark its return to the district where the company was founded.

The event, held Friday, brought together employees and executives to celebrate the relocation and share the group’s new vision and long-term strategic direction.

To kick off the event, Kim personally greeted employees in the lobby as they arrived for work, handing out coffee and steamed rice cakes and thanking them for their contributions to the company’s rapid growth.

She later held a town hall meeting with about 110 executives and team leaders, stressing that the relocation represents a turning point in the group’s global positioning.

“The new Myeongdong headquarters is not merely a change of workspace, but a platform for direct communication with the world and a starting point for setting a new direction,” Kim said. She also urged leaders to keep the group’s core vision, “Food for Thought,” in mind and to establish new standards of thinking that remain resilient in a rapidly changing business environment.

During the meeting, Kim outlined three key management principles: cultivating leadership that enhances organizational value, establishing globally competitive operational processes and implementing a data-driven decision-making system. She added that the new headquarters will serve as a strategic base for realizing the group’s long-term vision.