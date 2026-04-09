Daewoo Engineering & Construction Chair Jung Won-ju has explored ways to collaborate with renowned French architect Dominique Perrault as they discussed the future of the housing market and urban development, the Korean builder said Thursday.

According to Daewoo E&C, the two met at its headquarters in Seoul the previous day to share their respective experiences and philosophies while discussing potential for cooperation in the future.

During their meeting, Jung highlighted structural imbalances in Korea’s housing market, noting that demand among younger generations continues to outpace supply of quality homes. Perrault responded by drawing parallels with France, where major cities such as Paris face similar problems.

The Daewoo E&C chief suggested that if the Korean builder’s expertise in large-scale redevelopment and reconstruction projects works with the design capabilities of Dominique Perrault Architecture, this could elevate the country’s residential developments. The French architect showed interest in contributing design solutions that integrate urban context and residents’ lifestyles.

Regarding overseas markets, Jung emphasized the need to incorporate global design standards in urban development projects in Vietnam and Indonesia as Perrault underscored the importance of long-term urban planning in rapidly growing cities.

“We are continuously strengthening design capabilities on top of our proven construction expertise,” said a Daewoo E&C official. “Based on this meeting, we plan to further expand collaborations with globally recognized architects and build distinguished design and space value in major markets both at home and abroad.”