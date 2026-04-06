Daewoo Engineering & Construction said its cumulative orders for urban renewal projects have surpassed 2 trillion won ($1.3 billion) this year, strengthening its lead in the sector.

The milestone follows its selection as contractor at two general meetings last weekend, bringing its total to five projects — the highest in the industry so far this year.

One of the newly secured deals is the Giheung Zone 1 redevelopment project in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province. The project involves rebuilding the Hansung 1st Apartment complex, delivering seven buildings of up to 39 stories and 783 units, with construction costs of 255.3 billion won.

The site benefits from proximity to major semiconductor clusters, including Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, and is expected to gain further value from the planned GTX-F line. Leveraging its track record of supplying 13,845 units across 20 complexes in Yongin, Daewoo E&C has proposed the project under the brand “Giheung Station Prugio Masterpiece.”

The company also secured a project in Seongsan Moa Town District 3 in Seoul, following its earlier win in District 1. The site is located near Mapo-gu Office Station on Seoul Subway Line No. 6 and Gajwa Station on the Gyeongui-Jungang line. Additional benefits include planned developments such as Lotte Mall Sangam and the proposed Daejang-Hongdae subway line.

For the project, Daewoo E&C has proposed “Mapo Prugio Tres Royal,” a 480-unit complex across six buildings of up to 29 stories, with a construction cost of 189.3 billion won.

“We aim to set a new standard in urban renewal by leveraging our expertise across planning and construction and deliver landmark complexes with strong commercial value and quality,” a company official said.