Daewoo Engineering & Construction plans to introduce its high-end residential brand Summit in several major redevelopment projects in Seoul and Gwacheon this year, the company said Wednesday.

The projects include Heukseok District 11, Singil District 10, Noryangjin District 5 and Gwacheon Jugong Complex 5, as the builder seeks to expand its presence in the premium housing segment.

Since launching the Summit brand with Yongsan Prugio Summit in 2014, Daewoo E&C has positioned the brand as a landmark residential offering featuring advanced design and finishing standards, the company said.

The Yongsan complex, built through the redevelopment of Yongsan Station Front District 2, has drawn renewed attention in recent years after becoming known as the residence of Blackpink's Rose, amid growing global interest in Korea’s apartment culture.

Another project, Seocho Prugio Summit, introduced Korea’s first “sky community” facility in a high-rise apartment complex, connecting two residential towers with a sky bridge housing shared amenities such as a book cafe.

Gwacheon Prugio Summit, a reconstruction of the former Gwacheon Jugong Complex 1, is regarded as one of the most prominent apartment complexes in Gyeonggi Province. The complex features premium amenities including a sky lounge, guest house and a large community facility of about 9,300 square meters equipped with an indoor swimming pool, fitness center and sauna.

Daewoo E&C has also received international recognition for the design of its residential amenities. The amenity design applied to La Cervo Summit, a redevelopment project in Haengdang District 7, won a main prize at the 2026 iF Design Award in Germany.

“With decades of experience in residential construction, we are preparing to present an upgraded version of the Summit brand based on our accumulated construction know-how and differentiated design,” a Daewoo E&C official said.