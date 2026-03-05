Daewoo Engineering & Construction said Thursday it has been selected as the sole negotiating partner for the land reclamation project for the Gadeokdo New Airport in Busan, marking a key step toward advancing one of Korea’s largest infrastructure development projects.

According to Daewoo E&C, it officially notified the Public Procurement Service of its intention to proceed with a negotiated contract for the project the previous day. The procurement agency had earlier informed the company that it was the only qualified bidder following the prequalification screening for the tender.

Daewoo E&C said it would work closely with the procurement agency to accelerate negotiations and finalize the contract. The company also plans to establish a joint office with participating partners and strengthen preconstruction reviews covering design, construction, quality and safety management to prepare for an early start.

To address concerns over potential ground subsidence while keeping the project on schedule, the builder said it will analyze alternative construction methods, including adjustments to reclamation techniques and dredging-replacement approaches, and consult with external experts to determine the optimal basic design.

The basic design phase is expected to take around six months, after which the project will move to the detailed design stage. If all proceeds as planned, Daewoo E&C expects initial construction work to begin as early as the end of the year.

The site formation work for the Gadeokdo New Airport project — a key national infrastructure initiative aimed at promoting balanced regional development and establishing a major gateway airport for the southeastern region — is estimated to cost 10.7 trillion won ($7.3 billion).

“We will carry out this state-led project with agility and a strong sense of responsibility as the sole negotiating partner,” a Daewoo E&C official said.

“We will leverage our extensive experience in large-scale civil engineering and marine construction projects to prepare thoroughly for the project while prioritizing safety and quality.”