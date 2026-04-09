A woman died after being struck by a passing vehicle moments after causing a wrong-way crash on a freeway in Incheon early Thursday, police said.

According to the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency, the woman, in her 50s, entered the Gyeongin Expressway in the opposite direction and collided with another sedan at around 1:33 a.m. Her vehicle came to a stop in a passing lane, and she exited the car.

She was then hit by another vehicle driven by a man in his 50s and was pronounced dead shortly after being taken to a nearby hospital.

Police are investigating the second driver on suspicion of causing a fatal traffic accident under the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Settlement of Traffic Accidents, which applies to deaths involving motor vehicles without intent.

Authorities are also working to determine how the initial wrong-way entry occurred. The absence of a dashcam in the woman’s vehicle is complicating the investigation, police said.