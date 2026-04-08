The Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation (aT) has received the highest rating in the Ministry of the Interior and Safety’s annual assessment of public data provision and management for the sixth consecutive year.

The 2025 evaluation covered 684 central and local government bodies, public corporations and quasi-government agencies. It introduced a new “AI-friendly, high-value data disclosure” index and expanded the grading system from three to five tiers: very excellent, excellent, average, below average and poor.

aT scored 97.04 points, well above the overall average of 67.6 and the 92.5 average for public corporations and quasi-government agencies.

The agency was particularly recognized for delivering high-quality data and promoting its use in the private sector. It also earned an “Excellent” rating in data quality certification across 12 major information systems.

“We will continue to provide high-quality agricultural and food data and lead digital transformation across the sector,” CEO Hong Moon-pyo said.

“As the AI era unfolds, aT will work to build a stronger ecosystem where farmers, fishers and livestock producers can thrive.”