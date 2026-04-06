Prosecutors sought a 10-year prison term for former President Yoon Suk Yeol at an appellate hearing on obstruction of justice and related charges, tied to his alleged attempts to evade arrest following his failed Dec. 3, 2024, martial law declaration.

At the final hearing at the Seoul High Court, a special counsel team led by Cho Eun-suk requested the same sentence as in the first trial, citing the seriousness of the case.

“His guilt is grave as he used his status as president to undermine the constitutional order and privatize public power,” a member of the team said. “Despite his duty to protect the Constitution, he has denied the charges and shown an uncooperative attitude throughout the investigation and trial, without remorse.”

In January, the Seoul Central District Court sentenced Yoon to five years in prison, half of the term sought by prosecutors.

The court found him guilty on four of five charges, including obstruction of justice, citing his role in convening a limited group of Cabinet members to review the martial law plan and attempting to present the declaration as a legitimate document signed by then Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun. The document was later scrapped.

The court also cited mitigating factors, including his lack of prior convictions, in handing down a reduced sentence. Both Yoon and the special counsel appealed.

The appellate ruling date has not been set, but a decision is expected in the first half of the year.