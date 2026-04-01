US President Donald Trump on Tuesday called on countries unable to import oil via the Strait of Hormuz to either buy oil from the United States or "go to the strait and just take it," as he voiced displeasure over their reluctance to aid the United States in the war with Iran.

Trump made the remarks in a social media post, as The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump told his aides that he is willing to end the US military operation against Iran even if the strait, a key oil shipping route, remains largely blocked.

"All of those countries that can't get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz, like the United Kingdom, which refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran, I have a suggestion for you: Number 1, buy from the US, we have plenty, and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He also said that the countries will "have to start learning how to fight for yourself," noting that Iran has been devastated enough through the ongoing U.S.-Israeli campaign of airstrikes.

"The USA won't be there to help you anymore, just like you weren't there for us. Iran has been, essentially, decimated. The hard part is done. Go get your own oil!" he added.

Iran's continued missile and drone attacks have left the strait largely closed, leading to an increase in oil prices and fueling concerns of higher inflation.

During a press briefing at the Pentagon, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth underlined the need for countries to contribute to securing the waterway, which is responsible for about a fifth of the world's oil supply.

"There are countries around the world who ought to be prepared to step up on this critical waterway as well," the Pentagon chief said. "It's not just the United States Navy."

Trump earlier made an appeal for countries that rely on the strait for energy imports to provide naval assistance to help reopen the waterway, including sending warships to escort merchant ships, but they have not acceded to the request.

In an interview with the New York Post, Trump said that the strait will "automatically" reopen after the US exit.

"Well, I think it'll automatically open, but my attitude is, I've obliterated the country. They have no strength left, and let the countries that are using the strait, let them go and open it ... because I would imagine whoever's controlling the oil will be very happy to open the strait," he was quoted by the Post as saying.

In a separate Truth Social post, Trump criticized France, saying that it would not let planes, loaded up with military supplies, fly over French territory.

"France has been VERY UNHELPFUL with respect to the 'Butcher of Iran,' who has been successfully eliminated! The USA will REMEMBER!!!" he wrote.

His comment apparently reflected his view that North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies have not been willing to support the US when it is in need of its support.

Earlier this month, Trump decried NATO members for their apparent rejection of his call to help secure the Strait of Hormuz, calling them "cowards" while saying that without the US, the transatlantic alliance is a "paper tiger." (Yonhap)