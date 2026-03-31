Korea Ginseng Corp. said Tuesday it will rebrand as “KGC” in April, marking a strategic shift toward becoming a global health and wellness company.

The move, its first rebranding in 14 years, comes as the company seeks to expand beyond its traditional ginseng-focused business. Founded 127 years ago, KGC said it will retain its core mission of promoting health while broadening its portfolio.

Korea Ginseng Corp.'s updated logo features a seed motif symbolizing growth and future potential. The new branding will be introduced on the company’s website and gradually applied across marketing materials and product packaging.

Alongside the rebrand, KGC is introducing a “hybrid” work system, shifting toward a more flexible, digital-first work environment. The company said the change is aimed at improving efficiency and enabling more agile operations without constraints of time and location.

“KGC has led the health supplement market based on scientific efficacy for more than a century,” a company official said. “We will continue to innovate to strengthen our global competitiveness and achieve sustainable growth.”