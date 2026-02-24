Korea Ginseng Corp. said Tuesday that findings from a joint clinical study suggest a formulation containing Korean red ginseng extract may help lower blood alcohol levels and alleviate hangover symptoms.

The study, conducted by the company’s research and development division in collaboration with researchers from CHA University’s Department of Food Science and Biotechnology and Jeonju Korean Medicine Hospital of Wonkwang University, was published in the international academic journal Journal of Ginseng Research.

According to the study, which employed a double-blind crossover design involving 80 adults aged 20 to 40, participants who consumed the red ginseng complex had lower blood alcohol and acetaldehyde levels than those in the placebo group, along with a significant reduction in major hangover symptoms.

The company said the results showed that, in the treatment group, blood alcohol levels began to decline as early as 15 minutes after alcohol consumption and were 19 percent lower than those of the placebo group 15 hours after intake. Blood acetaldehyde levels began to decline 30 minutes after drinking and were reduced by 52 percent compared with the placebo group after 15 hours.

Researchers also reported significant improvements in hangover-related symptoms measured six and 15 hours after alcohol intake.

“This study was conducted in compliance with Ministry of Food and Drug Safety guidelines and scientifically confirmed that consumption of a red ginseng complex can safely and effectively alleviate common hangover symptoms,” said Hong Soon-ki, head of KGC’s R&D division. “We hope red ginseng can contribute not only to hangover relief but also to post-drinking health management.”