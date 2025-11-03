Korea Ginseng Corp. said Monday it has launched G1899, a new premium brand for natural health ingredients, as part of efforts to expand its business-to-business supply operations in the global health food market.

The name “G1899” references the company's red ginseng brand JungKwanJang that was founded in 1899, as part of KGC’s goal of standardizing natural ingredients for international use.

According to KGC, red ginseng is gaining renewed attention as a clean-label, non-GMO and gluten-free ingredient aligned with current health and wellness trends.

The company introduced the G1899 line at Supply Side Global 2025, the world’s largest food ingredient exhibition, held from Oct. 27 to Thursday in Las Vegas. KGC showcased its red ginseng-based ingredients and presented details on its research and production process — from contract farming and quality control to the functional properties approved by Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.

The exhibit also featured various product formulations, including liquids, powders, capsules, tablets, gummies and skin care applications, along with information about KGC’s international quality certifications, including halal. A tasting zone offered visitors red ginseng-based beverages and other health products.

“Building on its long heritage and verified efficacy, JungKwanJang Red Ginseng continues to strengthen its position as a leading brand in Korea’s health food market,” a KGC official said. “Through G1899, we aim to boost our global competitiveness and make our products more accessible to consumers worldwide.”