SK Biopharmaceuticals said Thursday it has officially launched its epilepsy drug Cenobamate in China, marking the start of full-scale commercialization in one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical markets.

The drug, marketed locally as Yifurui, was approved by China’s National Medical Products Administration in December as a treatment for partial-onset seizures in adult patients. Initial prescriptions have already begun at major hospitals across the country.

Cenobamate is an in-house developed therapy by SK Biopharmaceuticals. In China, development and commercialization are handled by Ignis Therapeutics, a joint venture with global investment firm 6 Dimension Capital.

The partnership established in 2021 covers key pipelines, including Cenobamate and Solriamfetol, known locally as Yilangqing.

To accelerate market penetration, Ignis last month secured a strategic distribution agreement with Sinopharm, China’s largest pharmaceutical distributor. The deal provides nationwide access to hospitals and pharmacies, supporting rapid rollout across the country.

SK Biopharmaceuticals holds a 32.8 percent stake in Ignis, and the China launch is expected to enhance the joint venture’s valuation while serving as a platform for broader regional expansion.

“Starting with China, we will strengthen cooperation with regional partners to accelerate our expansion into Northeast Asian markets, including Korea and Japan,” said Lee Dong-hoon, president of SK Biopharmaceuticals.

Eileen Long, CEO of Ignis Therapeutics, said the launch marks a shift in treatment goals. “The first prescription of Cenobamate represents a key turning point in moving epilepsy treatment in China from seizure control to seizure freedom,” she said.