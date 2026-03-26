USFK launched conventional-nuclear integration unit last year

US Forces Korea has established a dedicated unit to integrate US strategic assets into alliance military planning, multiple South Korean and US sources said, operating separately from the allies’ joint command structure.

With the unit in place, US officials involved in nuclear operations are expected to be stationed in South Korea — an extension of the allies' commitment to strategic coordination. Some observers in Seoul, however, warn that key elements could be handled through separate channels in practice, particularly regarding nuclear assets.

According to sources familiar with the matter on Thursday, USFK has operated the J10 Strategic Integration Element, or “J10,” since around June 2025, led by a US Army colonel.

The nomenclature follows the US military’s joint staff system, in which J10 is typically used for nuclear and countering weapons of mass destruction functions, while other designations denote functional areas such as J1 for personnel, J2 for intelligence and J3 for operations.

The unit was originally formed under J5 for planning in 2024, a source familiar with US military affairs said. J10 now leads bilateral conventional-nuclear integration efforts within the alliance and serves as a hub for nuclear deterrence expertise within USFK, the source added.

A separate source in South Korea said that the J10 unit also serves in part as a liaison between USFK and US Strategic Command, which oversees the United States’ nuclear arsenal and other strategic capabilities.

USFK confirmed the existence of the unit but declined to comment further. The unit has not yet been publicly listed on the USFK website.

Shift to US channel

The establishment of a dedicated strategic deterrence unit within USFK suggests that Washington may be shifting some strategic planning authority to a separate US-managed channel.

Although nuclear weapons remain under exclusive US control under US Strategic Command, such planning has traditionally been handled within the allies’ Combined Forces Command, the US-led wartime operational command on the Korean Peninsula.

The CFC is commanded by US four-star general, who also serves as USFK commander, while a South Korean four-star general serves as deputy commander.

At the CFC, nuclear-related planning has been carried out through a combined structure, with personnel from both sides taking part, including experts from South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff and USFK.

This framework has allowed close coordination on sensitive military planning, including responses to nuclear threats. However, observers say the move could reshape the structure of nuclear-related planning within the alliance.

Yoo In-seok, a professor of military studies at Yeungnam University, said the change could affect how such planning is structured between Seoul and Washington.

“While nuclear assets remain under US control, what matters is how they are incorporated into operational scenarios,” Yoo said.

“The establishment of an independent unit within USFK means key elements of that planning process can be handled within USFK first, before being shared with the combined framework,” he added.

“This could reduce South Korea’s role in the early stages of planning, shifting the structure from joint design to a model where US-developed options are later integrated.”

Yoo is a retired Army colonel who previously headed the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s nuclear and weapons of mass destruction response planning division.

Concerns in Seoul

In Seoul, the move could raise concerns about the allies' consultation mechanisms that underpin the US extended deterrence framework.

In April 2023, Seoul and Washington issued the Washington Declaration, under which Seoul reaffirmed its commitment not to pursue its own nuclear armament, while Washington pledged to strengthen extended deterrence and expand consultation on nuclear planning — a reaffirmation of their long-standing security arrangement amid growing North Korean nuclear threats.

As part of the agreement, the allies established the Nuclear Consultative Group, a high-level mechanism involving defense, diplomatic and intelligence authorities from both sides, including USFK, the CFC and the Joint Chiefs of Staff of both countries, to strengthen joint consultation on nuclear deterrence.

Yoo In-seok said the emergence of a separate operational channel could raise questions about how such joint consultation would function in practice.

“Despite North Korea’s advancing nuclear threats, South Korea has refrained from pursuing its own nuclear armament, relying instead on US extended deterrence,” Yoo added.

“While this could be seen as a practical step to strengthen policy-level coordination through mechanisms like the NCG, if operational matters are handled through separate channels, it could undermine the spirit of such arrangements.”

Linked to OPCON shift?

Some observers link the move to Seoul’s efforts to expand its role in the strategic domain.

South Korea elevated its nuclear and WMD response unit within the Joint Chiefs of Staff in 2023. The following year, it expanded into a Strategic Command to oversee missile forces and counter-WMD operations.

These steps are widely seen as part of preparations for the transfer of wartime operational control from Washington to Seoul — a goal South Korea aims to achieve by 2030.

Under the current plan, a South Korean general is expected to take over command of the Combined Forces Command once wartime operational control is transferred, with some in Seoul viewing the Strategic Command chief as a potential candidate.

“There are also views in Seoul that Washington may have taken a series of steps out of concern that, once wartime operational control is transferred, a South Korean general could take on a greater role within the Combined Forces Command,” a Seoul official said on condition of anonymity.

According to a separate source familiar with US military affairs, the J10 unit took part in the Iron Mace exercise in August 2025 — the allies’ combined tabletop exercise focused on integrating conventional and nuclear capabilities under the NCG framework.

“The J10 unit supports the NCG and works closely with South Korea’s Strategic Command,” the source added.

[단독] 주한미군 ‘핵·재래식 통합’ 전담조직 신설…연합사 아닌 미군 단독 부서로 운영

주한미군이 한미 연합방위태세에 미 전략자산을 통합하기 위한 전담 조직을 신설한 것으로 확인됐다.

해당 조직 신설로 핵 작전에 관여하는 미군 인력이 한국에 상주하게 되면서, 한미 간 전략 조율을 강화하려는 기존 합의의 연장선이라는 평가가 나온다. 다만 서울 일각에서는 특히 핵 자산과 관련한 주요 요소가 실제 운용 과정에서는 별도 채널을 통해 다뤄질 수 있다는 우려도 제기된다.

26일 복수의 한미 소식통에 따르면 주한미군은 ‘J10 전략통합요소(J10 Strategic Integration Element)’를 2025년 6월께부터 운용하고 있으며, 미 육군 대령이 부서장을 맡고 있다.

미군 합동참모 체계에서 ‘J’는 기능별 참모 조직을 의미한다. J10은 통상 핵 및 대량살상무기(CWMD) 대응 기능을 담당하는 조직을 지칭하며, J1은 인사, J2는 정보, J3는 작전을 맡는다.

해당 조직은 2024년에는 기획 기능을 담당하는 J5 산하에서 출범했으나, 현재는 한미 간 재래식·핵 통합(conventional-nuclear integration) 관련 협력을 주도하는 역할로 확대된 것으로 알려졌다. 주한미군 내 핵 억제 관련 전문성을 집약하는 허브 역할도 수행하고 있다는 설명이다.

또 다른 소식통은 J10이 주한미군과 미 전략사령부(US Strategic Command·STRATCOM)를 연결하는 연락 창구 역할도 일부 수행하고 있다고 전했다. 전략사령부는 미국의 핵전력과 전략자산 운용을 총괄하는 기관이다.

주한미군은 해당 조직의 존재는 확인하면서도 구체적인 역할에 대해서는 언급을 피했다. 현재까지 주한미군 공식 홈페이지 조직도에도 해당 부서는 공개되지 않은 상태다.

이번 조치를 두고 미국이 전략자산 운용 및 관련 군사계획 일부를 미군 주도의 별도 채널로 관리하려는 것 아니냐는 지적이 나온다.

핵무기는 여전히 미 전략사령부의 독점 통제 하에 있지만, 그간 핵 관련 군사계획은 한미연합군사령부(CFC) 내에서 양국이 함께 참여하는 구조로 이뤄져 왔다. 연합사는 주한미군사령관을 겸임하는 미군 대장이 사령관을 맡고, 한국군 대장이 부사령관을 맡는 체계다.

연합사는 한국 합참과 주한미군 인력이 함께 참여하는 형태로 핵 대응 시나리오를 포함한 군사계획을 수립해 왔다. 이 같은 구조는 민감한 군사계획에 대한 긴밀한 공조를 가능하게 했다는 평가를 받아왔다.

유인석 영남대 군사학과 교수는 “핵 자산 자체는 미국이 통제하더라도, 이를 작전 시나리오에 어떻게 반영하느냐가 핵심”이라며 “주한미군 내 별도 조직이 생기면서 주요 계획 요소가 연합 구조에 앞서 미군 내부에서 먼저 다뤄질 가능성이 있다”고 말했다.

유 교수는 육군 대령 출신으로 합참에서 핵 및 대량살상무기 대응 기획 부서를 이끈 바 있다.

그는 “이 경우 초기 논의 단계에서 한국의 참여 비중이 줄고, 미군이 만든 옵션을 이후 연합 틀에 반영하는 방식으로 구조가 바뀔 수 있다”고 덧붙였다.

한미 양국은 2023년 4월 ‘워싱턴 선언’을 통해 한국의 자체 핵무장 포기 방침을 재확인하는 대신, 미국이 확장억제를 강화하고 핵 운용 관련 협의를 확대하기로 합의했다.

이에 따라 양국은 국방·외교·정보 당국이 참여하는 고위급 협의체인 핵협의그룹(NCG)을 출범시켜 핵 억제 관련 공동 논의를 강화하기로 했다.

유 교수는 “한미 양국 간 핵 공조 협의를 강화하자는 취지의 실천적 조치일 수도 있지만, 실제 실무 기능이 별도 채널에서만 이뤄질 경우 제도의 취지가 약화될 수 있다”고 지적했다.

한편 J10 조직의 신설 시기와 관련해 한국의 동맹 내 전략적 역할 확대 움직임을 견제하려는 것 아니냐는 해석도 나온다.

지난 2023년 한국은 고도화되는 북한의 핵·미사일 위협과 전시작전통제권 전환에 대비해 합참 내 핵·WMD 대응 조직을 격상한 데 이어, 2024년에는 이를 확대해 전략사령부를 창설했다. 전략사령부는 미사일 전력과 대량살상무기 대응 작전을 총괄한다.

현재 한국이 2030년까지 완수를 목표로 추진 중인 전작권이 전환되면, 연합사령관을 한국군 대장이 맡는 방안이 논의되고 있으며, 일각에서는 전략사령관이 유력 후보로 거론되고 있다.

한 관계자는 “전작권 전환 이후 한국군 장성이 주도하는 연합사 내 역할이 확대될 가능성을 염두에 두고, 미국이 선제적으로 대응에 나선 것 아니냐는 시각도 있다”고 말했다.

한편 J10 조직은 2025년 8월 실시된 한미 연합 도상연습 ‘아이언 메이스(Iron Mace)’에도 참여한 것으로 전해졌다. 해당 훈련은 NCG 틀 아래 재래식·핵 통합 운용을 점검하는 연습이다.

주한미군 사정에 정통한 또 다른 소식통은 “J10은 핵협의그룹을 지원하고 한국 전략사령부와도 긴밀히 협력하고 있다”고 전했다.