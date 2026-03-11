Speculation about the possible redeployment of US missile defense assets stationed in South Korea to the Middle East has been growing, and along with it concerns about the impact such changes would have on Korea's defense posture.

While the government has rejected concerns about weakening defense posture, experts appear divided.

President Lee Jae Myung acknowledged the issue during a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, saying South Korea has expressed concerns, but ultimately cannot prevent the United States from redeploying its forces based on its own military requirements.

"We have conveyed our concerns regarding the removal of certain air defense systems," Lee said, according to the presidential office. "But it is also the reality that the United States may redeploy its assets based on its own military needs."

The speculation comes as Washington seeks to reinforce missile defense coverage for US bases and allies in the Middle East, amid an unexpectedly prolonged standoff with Iran.

Recent reports suggest that several advanced radar systems deployed at US military facilities in the region were damaged in drone attacks attributed to Iran-backed forces, prompting the United States to seek additional air defense capabilities.

Against this backdrop, attention has turned to the role played by missile defense assets currently deployed on the Korean Peninsula.

The Patriot and Terminal High Altitude Area Defense systems play different roles in the layered missile defense architecture on the Korean Peninsula, alongside South Korea’s own missile defense network known, the Korea Air and Missile Defense.

Patriot missile systems, which South Korea and USFK have operated since the 1990s, are designed to intercept short- and medium-range ballistic missiles at lower altitudes.

The THAAD system, deployed in South Korea in 2017 at a US base in Seongju, North Gyeongsang Province, is intended to intercept ballistic missiles at much higher altitudes, typically between 40 and 150 kilometers above the ground.

The system therefore plays a key role in the upper layer of missile defense on the Korean Peninsula, complementing lower-tier interception systems operated by South Korea.

Some analysts warn that the removal of THAAD could weaken South Korea’s ability to intercept high-altitude missile threats from North Korea.

Yoo In-seok, a professor of military studies at Yeungnam University and a retired Army colonel who previously served in the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s nuclear and weapons of mass destruction response planning division, said the absence of THAAD could significantly reduce South Korea’s upper-tier missile defense capability.

"South Korea’s current Korea Air and Missile Defense system mainly covers lower and midaltitude interception," Yoo said.

"If THAAD were removed, the upper-tier interception capability would effectively disappear, which could weaken deterrence against North Korea’s missile threats."

Yoo also warned that Seoul should pay close attention to Washington’s concept of "strategic flexibility," under which US forces stationed overseas may be redeployed to other regions depending on operational needs.

According to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, Seoul currently operates missile defense systems for low- and midaltitude interception, including Patriot missiles and the domestically developed Cheongung series.

Dedicated upper-tier interception capability, on the other hand, is not currently operated by South Korea and is largely provided by the US-operated THAAD battery.

Seoul plans to fill that gap in the early 2030s with the deployment of the long-range surface-to-air missile system known as L-SAM, while the Navy is expected to introduce SM-3 interceptors aboard Aegis destroyers around the same period.

However, other experts say concerns about an immediate weakening of deterrence may be overstated.

Park Yong-han, an associate research fellow at the Korea Institute for Defense Analyses, noted that US military deployments often operate under a rotational concept.

"In the past, there were rotational deployments," Park said. "When air defense assets were temporarily relocated, other capabilities such as additional fighter aircraft were brought in to maintain overall combat readiness."

Shin Beom-cheol, former vice defense minister and now head of the Center for Korean Peninsula Strategy at the Sejong Institute, said deterrence on the Korean Peninsula does not rely solely on USFK’s air defense systems.

"USFK consists of a wide range of forces with different roles," Shin said. "Even if some air defense systems such as Patriot batteries were temporarily moved, it would not fundamentally undermine deterrence against North Korea."

Shin added that US military capabilities in the broader Indo-Pacific region, including forces stationed in Japan, also form part of the deterrence architecture against North Korean threats.

"There are multiple layers of deterrence," he said.