The deterrence posture against North Korea will not be hindered regardless of a potential shift of military assets owned by the US military stationed in South Korea, a senior official at Cheong Wa Dae said Wednesday, amid media reports that the US Forces Korea has shipped out some of its air defense assets from the Korean Peninsula.

"Given our level of military capability, defense spending, defense industry capacity and the high morale of our troops, there is no problem with deterrence against North Korea regardless of whether some USFK assets are relocated overseas," the official said.

The official, however, declined to comment on media reports that parts of a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system and other air defense units owned by the USFK were moved from South Korea amid a raging war in the Middle East.

"It is not appropriate for our government to comment on military operations between Korea and the US," the official said.

The official said South Korea and the US have remained in close coordination to maintain a robust combined defense posture.

"Korea and the US will maintain a robust combined defense posture to contribute to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in the region," the official said. "To that end, the two countries will continue close communication and coordination." (Yonhap)