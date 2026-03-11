US Forces Korea remains focused on ensuring a "combat-credible" force posture in South Korea, a US defense official said Tuesday, following a report that the Pentagon is moving parts of a key missile defense system from South Korea to the Middle East.

Citing two officials, The Washington Post reported that part of a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system stationed in South Korea were being moved, raising concerns that it could weaken deterrence against North Korea amid the US-Israel military campaign against Iran.

"For operational security reasons we do not comment on the movement of specific military capabilities or assets," the official said in response to a question from Yonhap News Agency. "United States Forces Korea remains focused on maintaining a combat-credible force posture on the Korean Peninsula."

As the campaign of US and Israeli military strikes continued, speculation rose that the Pentagon could consider redeploying some USFK assets to the Middle East, including the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 system and the Army Tactical Missile System, better known as ATACMS.

During a Cabinet meeting in Seoul, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said that relocation of US military assets from South Korea would not affect deterrence against North Korea, though he noted that Seoul has expressed opposition to the move. (Yonhap)