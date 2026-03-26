K-pop producer El Capitxn made his official debut as an artist with the release of his first single, “Breaking Through” on Thursday.

El Capitxn was part of boy band History in 2013, but is best known for producing hits, including BTS’ “Take Two,” Agust D’s “Daechwita,” IU’s “Eight,” Jungkook’s “Stay Alive” and Tomorrow X Together’s “Farewell, Neverland.”

With “Breaking Through,” El Capitxn steps into the spotlight as a solo artist, marking a new chapter in his career. The track explores the moment of breaking down emotional barriers, depicting the process of suppressed feelings finally emerging and reaching another person.

El Capitxn’s debut single features vocals by Tomorrow X Together’s Taehyun and American singer-songwriter Jeremy Zucker, adding depth to the song’s narrative. The track is built around a story building concept in which a voiceless narrator’s emotions are expressed through the voices of the two featured artists. El Capitxn has previously stated that he had produced music with Taehyun before and after the TXT member’s debut, underscoring the special bond he and Taehyun share.

The release also signals El Capitxn’s intent to establish a distinct artistic identity, combining his production expertise with his own creative vision.

In addition to the music release, visual content reflecting the mood of the track, as well as behind-the-scenes material documenting the creative process, will be unveiled sequentially.

According to El Capitxn’s production team Vendors, he has also partnered with US-based independent label Empire as part of his efforts to expand his global reach as an individual artist. Founded in 2010, Empire is known for working with a range of international artists and providing global distribution and marketing support.

Vendors added that the partnership will involve close collaboration across music production and global distribution, with plans to pursue diverse projects in the future.