Fourth studio album delivers message of unity through dynamic performances, first solo tracks

Tomorrow X Together has returned with a fourth studio album, “The Star Chapter: Together,” concluding the boy band's long-running conceptual series with a record that deepens the group’s artistic identity.

The five-member group under Big Hit Music, the same agency behind BTS, held a media showcase Monday at Kyung Hee University in Seoul to mark the album’s release. This is the band's first full album since “The Name Chapter: Freefall,” which came out in October 2023.

“The Star Chapter: Together” serves as the final installment in the “The Star Chapter” series, following the seventh EP “Sanctuary,” and places emphasis on the true meaning of “together” — a word that also appears in the group’s name.

The new album explores themes of unity and shared experience across eight tracks, including “Upside Down Kiss,” “Beautiful Strangers,” “Ghost Girl,” “Sunday Driver,” “Dance With You,” “Take My Half” and “Bird of Night.” Each song presents a different interpretation of what it means to be together.

The lead single, “Beautiful Strangers,” is a trap-based hip-hop track that blends dreamy piano lines with bold synthesizers. It contrasts ethereal melodies with explosive instrumentals, matching TXT’s dynamic choreography with emotional storytelling. Yeonjun contributed to the track’s performance direction, marking his first official involvement in choreographing a lead single.

“I worked on the dance break and chorus sections in particular," Yeonjun said. "When I first heard the song, I had a clear vision of how it could look. It only took me about two days to organize my ideas and send a proposal to the company and it was approved surprisingly smoothly."

He also noted that the choreography includes “three distinct dance breaks,” asking fans to pay attention to how this performance differs from the group’s previous routines.

For the first time in their career, TXT’s group album includes solo songs by each bandmate.

“As we come to the end of one overarching narrative as a team, it felt meaningful to show our individual colors through solo tracks,” said group leader Soobin.

Beomgyu added, “I even got to film my first solo music video. It was a fresh and exciting experience.”

The group recently drew attention when TXT was revealed to be one of the inspirations behind the boy band “Saja Boys” of the hit Netflix animated film “KPop Demon Hunters."

“The film was a huge success and helped raise global awareness of K-pop,” said Yeonjun. “I was honored that they based the character Romance on me.”

Having already topped the Billboard 200 albums chart, TXT now has its sights set on the Hot 100 singles chart ― a tougher benchmark that reflects radio airplay and streaming numbers in the US.

“Over the past six or seven years, we’ve reached some goals and missed others,” said Taehyun. “But I believe the bigger the dream, the bigger the pieces when it breaks ― so I’m going to dream big. I want to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.”

The group also shared encouragement from BTS.

“They (BTS) told us to keep working hard,” said Beomgyu. “They’ve always looked out for us, and that makes me want to become a good senior for our juniors in the future.”

Regarding their upcoming contract renewal, Soobin offered a positive outlook.

“We’re currently in discussions, and all five of us are on the same page. We’re happiest when we’re together and we want to stay on stage for a long time. I’m confident we’ll have good news to share,” Soobin said.

Huening Kai reached out to bring comfort to MOA, the band's fan group, saying, “MOA shouldn’t worry too much. The five of us still love making music and sharing our unique color — that hasn’t changed.”