Tomorrow X Together announced the destinations for the American leg of its tour on Thursday.

Between Sept. 9 and Oct. 2, the band will perform nine times in seven US cities -- from Los Angeles and Atlanta to Washington, DC, and Newark -- as part of its fourth international tour, “Act: Tomorrow.” The tour will begin next month with a two-day show in Seoul.

Meanwhile, the quintet will release its fourth studio album, “The Star Chapter: Together,” on July 21. It uploaded the first of four batches of photographs on Thursday, showing the members covered in blood and bruises. The LP will consist of eight tracks, including lead single “Beautiful Strangers,” and solo songs by each member, a first for the band. All five songs will be accompanied by music videos.