Tomorrow X Together will return on July 21 with its fourth full-length album, label Big Hit Music announced Thursday.

The upcoming LP is titled “The Star Chapter: Together” and will be the second and last installment of its “Star Chapter” series, following the seventh EP, “The Star Chapter: Sanctuary.”

The mini album from November debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and spent three more weeks on the chart. It also topped Oricon’s Daily, Weekly and Weekly Combined Album Rankings. The EP sold over 1.5 million copies in the first week, hitting a career-high, and became the band’s fifth million-selling album.

Meanwhile, the group concluded its world tour in Tokyo in May. The “Act: Promise – Ep. 2” tour spanned across 13 cities for 23 shows. TXT is set to embark on another tour, “Act: Tomorrow,” starting Aug. 22 in Seoul.