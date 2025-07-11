Taehyun of Tomorrow X Together and Chaewon of Le Sserafim teamed up with American singer and songwriter Jvke for his new single “Butterflies.”

The upbeat pop tune was dropped Thursday night, and as the musician told fans in advance, it featured the two K-pop singers. He posted on social media, showing a glimpse of them on a video call, adding “Surprise!! Song with tae & chae chae!!”

Taehyun shared his satisfaction with the results and added that he is looking forward to singing it together live one day. Kim Chaewon confided that she could not wait for it to be released after acknowledging that Jvke’s songs are on her playlist.

In the meantime, Tomorrow X Together is releasing its fourth LP “The Star Chapter: Together” on July 21. Le Sserafim will begin the Asian leg of its “Easy Crazy Hot” tour on July 19 in Taipei, Taiwan.