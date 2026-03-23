Dropping this Friday, the Netflix documentary on the making of Arirang is more candid than you might expect

When "Arirang" dropped last Friday, it quite literally sent BTS straight to the top of the world.

"Swim" has held No. 1 on Spotify's Daily Top Songs Global for two consecutive days, with "Body to Body" right behind it at No. 2. "Hooligan," "FYA," "Normal," and "Aliens" are all sitting in the top ten. The comeback, to put it simply, is fully on.

But beyond the numbers, there's a more grounded story waiting. "BTS: The Return," directed by Bao Nguyen, premieres this Friday (March 27), and it goes behind the scenes on the making of "Arirang": the recording sessions, the arguments, the doubt and the slow process of figuring out what BTS actually sounds like in 2025.

The film has a more intimate feel that belies the spectacle of the comeback. Shot partly on retro cameras that give the VHS-style footage a grainy, washed-out glow, it captures the members somewhere between disoriented and reenergized, freshly out of military service and suddenly sharing a Beverly Hills mansion with a deadline looming.

Style aside, the documentary has moments worth noting. Here are some interesting things it reveals about the group and the road to its comeback.

Jin arrived late in LA, completely burned out

Sharp-eyed fans will have noticed that Jin's name is absent from several of "Arirang's" songwriting credits. The documentary explains why.

While the other six members were already deep into sessions in LA, Jin was still in the middle of his solo world tour — the "RunSeokjin Ep. Tour," which ran from June through November 2025. He flew over mid-tour when his schedule allowed, joining the others well after the early writing had taken place.

The film's narrative kicks off in earnest with this arrival: Jin rolling up to the house with a suitcase, members gathering at the door. The guy looks completely drained; he yawns constantly through his first days there, mentions being on meds for poor health, and seems genuinely thrown by the fact that he's in LA at all, given the pace he's been keeping.

Jin was the last to join and also among the first to leave; his tour commitments pulled him back before the others wrapped up. "When I heard what they'd made while I was away," he said in an interview last year. "I was genuinely moved. I thought, 'These people are truly remarkable.'"

Life in LA was no vacation

A swanky Beverly Hills mansion, a pool and California sunshine sound like a good time. The reality the documentary captures is a lot more grueling.

The members were in the studio six days a week, working with producers, grinding through lyric rewrites and arrangement decisions. There are extended sequences of RM workshopping lines in English with a co-writer, trying to find the phrasing that actually lands. It's the kind of slow, unglamorous work that doesn't make the highlight reel.

No wonder homesickness creeps into almost every dinner scene. The members would gather around samgyeopsal and soju, and according to several of them, that hour around the table was the one part of the day that felt like home. Jungkook and others say it directly: there's nowhere like Korea.

Jimin's day-off is peak introvert stuff

Midway through the film, in what feels like a deliberate change of pace, the documentary cuts away to Jimin — back in Seoul, on a regular day off. As kind of an answer to LA's homesickness, here's what home actually looks like for him.

Glued to his PC, eating delivery Chinese food. He's watching science videos on YouTube, which he says he puts on every night before he falls asleep. Then several hours of League of Legends.

That's basically the whole day.

Jimin mentions, almost in passing, that he used to think of himself as an extrovert. Not anymore. When he isn't working, he says, he barely leaves his room. It's one of the more genuinely wholesome — and relatable — moments in the film.

Military service left a mark

The film doesn't dwell on the enlistment period. It moves through it in quick cuts of members shaving their heads or pulling on uniforms. Roughly 18 months of service are compressed into glimpses.

But as any Korean man who's served could probably tell you, those days don't just stay in the past.

RM casually mentions in the opening beach scene, while the members are filming a live together, that he "learned how to hustle" in the military. The specific vocabularies of Korean military life keep resurfacing as punchline material in their everyday lives — the kind of shared language that embeds itself whether you want it to or not.

The funniest scene connected to any of this involves RM picking up his saxophone and playing the Korean Army's morning reveille — the wakeup call that haunts every Korean man who has served, even long after discharge. The other members completely lose it, equal parts horrified and amused.

'Swim' almost didn't make it as the lead single

The choice of "Swim" as the lead single raised eyebrows when the album dropped. It's mellow and almost meditative, a very different register from the high-energy openers surrounding it. As it turns out, the members weren't fully sold on it either.

In early sessions, RM describes the song as feeling "low-energy," like it drags relative to everything else on the album. Others note how different it is from the kind of track people typically associate with a BTS comeback — the zesty, kinetic stuff.

In one scene, V tells close friends including actor Park Seo-joon that the most understated track on the album somehow ended up being the one they're putting front and center.

What pushed it over the line seems to be a collective decision to lean into a more grown-up sound. "It's time we give off a grown-up vibe," RM says at one point. It also helped that they'd been wrong about this kind of thing before; the members openly acknowledge they weren't that enthusiastic about "Dynamite" while recording it.

The 'Arirang' folk melody in 'Body to Body' sparked a real debate

"Body to Body" is one of "Arirang's" most-talked-about tracks, partly because of how it works the centuries-old folk song into an otherwise full-throttle hip-hop production. Getting there, apparently, involved some significant back-and-forth.

The documentary frames this as one of its central tensions. Some members felt the integration was too on the nose — too straightforwardly patriotic in its coding. One of them puts it memorably: it felt like "eating kimchi fried rice in the middle of Paris." They wanted the folk reference to be briefer, more subtle, not dropped in wholesale.

On the other side was Hybe Chairman Bang Si-hyuk, who pushed hard for including the full melody. The documentary shows him making his case in a meeting at Hybe's Yongsan headquarters — framing it in theatrical terms, essentially asking the members to picture tens of thousands of people singing "Arirang" together at Gwanghwamun Square and whether that wouldn't be worth it.

He got his way. "Body to Body" is currently sitting at No. 2 on the global Spotify chart.

The perfectionism runs deeper than the stardom suggests

One of the film's most candid qualities is how openly it captures the self-criticism underneath the polish.

During recording sessions, RM expresses frustration that some of what they're making sounds too young, like a callback to their early twenties rather than where they actually are now. Jimin complains about his vocal range, which he feels doesn't fully meet the demands of the material.

Even after a decade of global stardom, the language question surfaces again too. There's pressure from the label side to incorporate more English into the lyrics, and the members push back, because, of course, rapping in a second language at this level is genuinely hard. Scenes of them checking anxiously during playback — does that sound right, is the accent okay — hit differently when you consider how long they've been doing this.

It's a reminder that the scale of what BTS has achieved hasn't smoothed out the ordinary self-consciousness underneath it. Which is probably a big part of why fans find them so easy to root for.