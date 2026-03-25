Celltrion said Wednesday it has signed a license-in agreement with Korean biopharma company KoBioLabs for three microbiome-based drug candidates targeting intestinal diseases.

The signing ceremony was held at Celltrion’s Global Biotechnology Research Center, attended by Executive Vice President Seo Jin-seok and KoBioLabs CEO Ko Kwang-pyo.

Under the deal, valued at up to 205.2 billion won ($136.8 million), Celltrion secured exclusive rights to develop and commercialize KoBioLabs candidates KC84, KBL382 and KBL385. The agreement includes an upfront payment of 1 billion won, with additional milestone payments tied to clinical and regulatory progress.

The candidates stem from joint research between the two companies since 2022 and mark the start of full-scale development targeting gastrointestinal conditions, including diarrhea-predominant irritable bowel syndrome (IBS-D).

IBS-D, characterized by abdominal pain and chronic diarrhea, currently has limited treatment options focused mainly on symptom relief, underscoring the need for therapies that address underlying causes.

Microbiome-based treatments are gaining attention as a promising approach due to their safety profile and low toxicity. As an early-stage field with few approved therapies, the segment is seen as a potential source of next-generation drugs.

Through the agreement, Celltrion aims to expand beyond its core antibody-based pipeline and establish a new modality in microbiome therapeutics.

“We aim to secure next-generation treatment options through microbiome-based drug development and address unmet medical needs in intestinal diseases,” a Celltrion official said.

The company added it will continue to strengthen its portfolio of both innovative drugs and biosimilars to reinforce its position as a global biotech player.