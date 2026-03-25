Posco Future M said Wednesday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Kumho Petrochemical and BEI to jointly develop next-generation anode-free lithium metal batteries, advancing Posco Group’s push into high-performance battery materials.

The agreement, signed at the Posco Center in Gangnam, southern Seoul, brings together complementary strengths across the battery value chain. Posco Future M will focus on cathode materials optimized for anode-free designs, while Kumho Petrochemical will supply high-performance carbon nanotubes to improve charging speed and battery life. BEI will contribute manufacturing infrastructure and production expertise.

Anode-free lithium metal batteries offer a major leap in performance. By eliminating the anode and allowing lithium ions to deposit directly onto the current collector, the design can increase energy density by 30 to 50 percent while significantly reducing weight.

Charging speeds are expected to more than double compared to conventional lithium-ion batteries, making the technology particularly suited for applications such as drones, advanced air mobility, high-performance electric vehicles and robotics.

The three companies plan to review joint commercialization based on development outcomes, targeting fast-growing high-performance battery markets.

“We will consolidate our R&D capabilities to introduce a next-generation battery that can reshape the current market,” said Hong Young-jun, head of Posco Future M’s Technology Research Laboratory.