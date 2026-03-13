Posco Future M said Friday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with US battery materials firm Sila to jointly develop next-generation battery materials aimed at extending battery lifespan.

The agreement was signed Wednesday in Seoul, with Hong Young-jun, head of Posco Future M’s R&D center, and Gleb Yushin, founder and chief technology officer of Sila, attending the ceremony.

Under the partnership, Posco Future M will combine its expertise in cathode, anode and carbon materials with Sila’s silicon anode technology to accelerate the development of advanced battery materials.

Silicon anodes can store up to 10 times more energy than conventional graphite-based anodes, potentially enabling longer driving ranges and faster charging speeds for electric vehicles.

However, silicon expands significantly during charging and discharging, which can cause structural damage and shorten battery life. The two companies aim to address this challenge by applying carbon nanomaterial technologies to control expansion and improve durability.

Currently, silicon anodes are used only in limited quantities — typically 4 to 5 percent blended with graphite anodes — due to technical constraints. Industry efforts to improve their stability are expected to accelerate the commercialization of higher silicon-content batteries.

The partnership will also explore ways to improve the cost competitiveness of silicon anodes using Posco Future M’s carbon material technologies.

“Beyond technology development, we will expand collaboration across the battery supply chain,” Hong said.

Meanwhile, at the InterBattery 2026 exhibition held this week in Seoul, Posco Future M showcased the research progress of its partners, including Sila and all-solid-state battery startup Factorial Energy, in its Open Innovation zone.