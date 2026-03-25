AI video analytics firm Intellivix has signed a memorandum of understanding with Australian security company Tom Shaw to jointly develop an autonomous quadruped patrol robot, targeting public safety and defense applications.

The agreement, announced at Secon 2026 in Kintex, Goyang, last week, aims to tailor its Argos robot for Australia’s security needs, with a longer-term goal of expanding into global markets.

A key milestone is the 2032 Brisbane Olympics, where the companies plan to deploy Argos for patrol duties across critical infrastructure, including the athletes’ village, stadiums and airports.

At the exhibition, Intellivix demonstrated Argos’ capabilities in a live setting. The robot initiated patrols via voice command, navigated autonomously, identified obstacles such as potential fire hazards, and dynamically adjusted routes to avoid pedestrians.

Argos also generated real-time operational reports, delivering both text summaries and audio briefings — positioning it as an action-oriented AI agent rather than a passive monitoring system.

“We will showcase K-AI on the global stage through the 2032 Brisbane Olympics,” said Intellivix CEO Choi Eun-soo.

Tom Shaw CEO Wayne Shaw said the partnership combines complementary strengths in cyber and physical security.

“Argos is not just a robot, but an AI safety commander that could reshape the global security market,” he said.