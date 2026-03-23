AI-powered video analytics company Intellivix said Monday it planned to seek a Kosdaq listing this month, buoyed by record revenue, operating profit and net profit in 2025.

The company is preparing to file a preliminary listing application with the Korean Exchange, with Mirae Asset Securities serving as lead underwriter. The proceeds of the initial public offering will be used to fund research and development in generative vision AI and global expansion.

Intellivix’s strong financial performance underpins the listing push. According to its accounting firm Ernst & Young, revenue reached 46.6 billion won, up 37 percent on-year and 2.5 times higher than two years earlier. Operating profit surged 113 percent to 4.9 billion won, while net profit rose 93 percent to 5.4 billion won. Accumulated earnings stood at 16.4 billion won.

The performance stands out in an industry where most AI companies continue to post heavy losses. Intellivix has remained profitable for 13 consecutive years, while securing a 68.5 percent share of Korea’s public-sector intelligent video analytics market.

The company attributes its growth to a widening technology gap, shifting from “observational AI” to what it calls “AI in action.”

At the core of this transition are its proprietary engines — VIX 2.0, a vision-language-action-based video analytics platform, and VIXA, a safety AI agent. Moving beyond simple detection, the systems can interpret on-site conditions in real time and automatically generate reports.

Both platforms are designed to execute real-world responses, including broadcasting alerts and controlling safety systems, extending AI from analysis to action.

Advances in hardware and robotics have also supported performance. The company’s AI camera, VIXallcam, can detect objects up to 200 meters away in low-light and adverse weather conditions, earning a CES 2026 Innovation Award. Its autonomous patrol robot ARGOS has also gained traction in industrial safety, enabling real-time monitoring and reporting in hazardous environments.

Intellivix is expanding globally, with large-scale projects underway in Australia, Taiwan and Southeast Asia, following earlier exports to Japan.

At home, the company was named one of the government-designated “Defense Innovation Companies 100” and received the Prime Minister’s National Productivity Award, highlighting its leadership in Korea’s AI sector.

“We are a safety AI company focused on delivering practical results, translating safety into tangible value through our technology,” said CEO Choi Eun-soo. “With the Kosdaq listing as a stepping stone, we aim to grow into a global leader in safety AI.”