Starbucks Korea said Tuesday its cumulative sales for decaffeinated coffee surpassed 200 million cups as of last February.

The record comes 8 1/2 years since the initial release of decaffeinated options in August 2017, and includes both half and fully decaffeinated drinks.

The growing preference for decaf is clearly reflected in consumption patterns. Last year, Starbucks sold over 45 million cups of decaffeinated coffee, a 39 percent year-on-year increase. This marks the first time annual sales for decaf surpassed 40 million cups a year.

That momentum has carried into 2026, with decaf sales in January and February jumping 23 percent from the previous year. During the same period, decaf options accounted for 14 percent of its Americano sales.

Consumers in their 20s and 30s were the main drivers of this pattern. According to an analysis of Starbucks Rewards member data, the 20-39 age group accounted for 60 percent of total decaf consumption, with those in their 40s and 50s accounting for an additional 35 percent.

“Our decaffeinated options are available to enjoy regardless of time and place,” said Choi Hyun-jung, chief food beverage department officer at Starbucks Korea.

“With an increase in demand for decaffeinated drinks, we will also strengthen our caffeine-free teas and fruit drink lineup.”