Hanwha Vision, a Korean provider of video surveillance and security solutions, said Monday it has signed a strategic partnership with US semiconductor firm Ambarella to develop next-generation AI-powered video security technologies.

The signing ceremony was held Friday at The Plaza Seoul, attended by Kim Dong-sun, vice president and head of future vision at Hanwha Vision, and Fermi Wang, CEO of Ambarella.

Under the agreement, the two companies will collaborate on developing AI-based video security technologies, including next-generation system-on-chip.

The partnership will combine Hanwha Vision’s image processing technologies with Ambarella’s AI vision capabilities to deliver enhanced, intelligent video security solutions.

“We are pleased to partner with Ambarella and aim to lead the global market together,” Kim said, highlighting the US firm’s strong track record in AI semiconductors.

“We are honored to work with Hanwha Vision, and this partnership will be a key driver of Ambarella’s future growth,” Wang said.

The collaboration is also expected to generate synergies within Hanwha Group, which is undergoing corporate restructuring through a planned spinoff.

Hanwha’s Tech Division plans to apply AI video analytics to the Life Division’s hygiene and safety management operations, as well as customer behavior analysis. Technologies developed through such cross-divisional integration are expected to evolve into new business models.

“The partnership will drive a range of technological innovations, particularly in AI,” a Hanwha Vision official said. “Through collaboration with global partners, we aim to strengthen our competitiveness in the global market.”