Hanwha Group said Monday its technology and lifestyle units have begun embedding joint technologies across their operations, in a push to sharpen each division's competitive edge under a newly created holding company.

The move follows Hanwha's board approval in January of a plan to establish Hanwha Machinery & Services Holdings as a new holding company overseeing affiliates, including Hanwha Vision, Hanwha Galleria, Hanwha Momentum and Hanwha Robotics.

The restructured portfolio, pitched by the group as a vehicle for maximizing corporate value through cross-divisional synergies, will be led by Kim Dong-seon, the youngest son of Hanwha Group Chairman Kim Seung-youn, pending shareholder approval in June.

The synergy push will draw mainly on the tech unit's artificial intelligence-powered cameras and robots to enhance operational efficiency and customer satisfaction across the group's retail and hospitality operations.

For Hanwha Galleria and Hanwha Hotel & Resort, AI cameras from Hanwha Vision will analyze foot traffic and customer behavior in real time at their department stores and hotels, helping managers optimize staffing while detecting unusual incidents and alerting staff immediately.

In food and beverage outlets, Hanwha Robotics will deploy robots, including a wine-dispensing unit called Vinobot and a cooking robot, in customer-facing roles.

"As we deepen collaboration with the tech division, we expect customer service to improve significantly," a Hanwha Galleria official said. "Accumulating data through pattern analysis will also allow us to offer more personalized services."

The rollout extends to food catering service provider Ourhome, which is piloting Hanwha Vision's AI technology at select facilities.

Kitchen cameras will verify cooks' hygiene compliance upon entry and monitor for unusual sounds and sudden heat spikes to flag potential accidents. On the supply chain side, live inventory data will feed into an AI platform that places replenishment orders automatically, while dining preference data captured through cameras will eventually help refine menus.

"Real-time monitoring of worker conditions and kitchen situations will make hygiene and safety management significantly easier," an Ourhome official said, adding that food quality is also expected to benefit as kitchen staff can devote more attention to cooking.

After the spinoff is complete, the group plans to set up a dedicated team to pursue further cross-divisional opportunities, testing new technologies within its own businesses before commercializing them for outside clients as a new revenue stream.

"Such synergies are central to the blueprint Hanwha Machinery & Services Holdings is drawing up," a group official said, explaining that sustained investment and collaboration are ultimately geared toward enriching people's everyday lives.